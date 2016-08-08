版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 19:16 BJT

BRIEF-St. Augustine announces receipt of renewal of mineral production sharing agreement from the philippine government

Aug 8 St Augustine Gold And Copper LTD

* St. Augustine announces receipt of renewal of mineral production sharing agreement for the King-King project from the Philippine government

* Renewal is for period of 25 yrs, and was awarded to Co's joint venture partner, nationwide development corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐