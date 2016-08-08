版本:
BRIEF-Ceragon Networks reported Q2 rev $70 million

Aug 8 Ceragon Networks LTD

* Ceragon Networks reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue rose 17 percent to $70 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.00

* Says continue to expect gradual increase in revenues during second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

