BRIEF-LMI Aerospace Q2 loss per share $2.28

BRIEF-Yowie Group says continues to be stocked at Walmart in the US
* Become aware of rumours speculating as to continued availability of Yowie product at Walmart stores in US
Aug 8 LMI Aerospace Inc :
* LMI Aerospace announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 sales $84 million versus I/B/E/S view $94 million
* Q2 loss per share $2.28
* Q2 loss per share $0.13 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $370 million to $400 million
* Sees FY 2016 operating profit excluding impact of impairment $18.0 - $21.0 million
* Sees FY 2016 net sales $345.0 - $355.0 million
* FY 2016 revenue view $369.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reiterating targets of 9 percent revenue cagr from 2015 to 2018 and ebitda margin improvement by 300-plus basis points over same period
* Sees FY 2016 free cash flow $10.0 - $15.0 million
* Sees FY 2016 free cash flow $10.0 - $15.0 million

* FY2017 revenue view $396.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BANGKOK, Jan 16 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl and China Minsheng Bank will jointly lend $210 million to Canadian Solar Inc's new manufacturing facility in Thailand, the Thai bank said in a statement on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 11 It is likely to be at least 10 years before any new generation of antidepressants comes to market, despite evidence that depression and anxiety rates are increasing across the world, specialists said on Wednesday.