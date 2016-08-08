版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 19:17 BJT

BRIEF-Adaptimmune Therapeutics reports Q2 loss per share $0.05

Aug 8 Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc

* Adaptimmune reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue view $3.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly loss per share $0.05

* Adaptimmune is reiterating its guidance for 2016

* Q2 revenue $300,000 versus $2.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐