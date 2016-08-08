版本:
BRIEF-Oncbiomune Pharmaceuticals provides update on latest data from Phase 1 trial of Proscavax

Aug 8 Oncbiomune Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Latest data from Phase 1 trial of Proscavax for prostate cancer reinforces safety and benefit of novel cancer vaccine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

