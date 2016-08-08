BRIEF-Excellon reported Q2 EPS $0.07

BRIEF-Yowie Group says continues to be stocked at Walmart in the US
* Become aware of rumours speculating as to continued availability of Yowie product at Walmart stores in US
Aug 8 Excellon Resources Inc
* Excellon reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Qtrly revenues $5.4 million versus $4 million
* Qtrly adjusted profit per basic share $0.01
* Qtrly adjusted profit per basic share $0.01
* Qtrly loss per basic share $0.07
BANGKOK, Jan 16 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl and China Minsheng Bank will jointly lend $210 million to Canadian Solar Inc's new manufacturing facility in Thailand, the Thai bank said in a statement on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 11 It is likely to be at least 10 years before any new generation of antidepressants comes to market, despite evidence that depression and anxiety rates are increasing across the world, specialists said on Wednesday.