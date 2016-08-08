版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 19:42 BJT

BRIEF-Pfenex Q2 loss per share $0.43

Aug 8 Pfenex Inc :

* Pfenex reports second quarter 2016 results and provides business update

* Q2 revenue $3.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $2.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

