BRIEF-Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. reported Q2 EPS ($0.10)

Aug 8 Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc

* Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Reports 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 revenue rose 8.9 percent to $53.9 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

