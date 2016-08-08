版本:
BRIEF-Great Southern Bancorp to offer subordinated notes

Aug 8 Great Southern Bancorp Inc :

* Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces subordinated notes offering

* Commenced a public offering of $50,000,000 of its fixed--to--floating rate subordinated notes, due 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

