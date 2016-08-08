版本:
BRIEF-Tetra Technologies Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.15

Aug 8 Tetra Technologies Inc :

* Q2 revenue $175.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $188.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tetra technologies, inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.32

* Forecast for full year 2016 tetra only adjusted free cash flow is a range of $30 to $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

