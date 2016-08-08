BRIEF-Tetra Technologies Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.15

BRIEF-Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
* Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
Aug 8 Tetra Technologies Inc :
* Q2 revenue $175.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $188.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tetra technologies, inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.32
* Forecast for full year 2016 tetra only adjusted free cash flow is a range of $30 to $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Under Armour Inc - has signed running back and NFL draft prospect Leonard Fournette to a multi-year partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed economic data and the last of big bank earnings, while awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.