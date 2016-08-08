版本:
BRIEF-TG Therapeutics Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.33

Aug 8 TG Therapeutics Inc :

* TG Therapeutics Inc announces second quarter 2016 financial results and business update

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.33

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

