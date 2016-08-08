版本:
BRIEF-Altisource Residential Q2 loss per share $1.16

Aug 8 Altisource Residential Corp :

* Altisource Residential Corporation reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $1.16

* Qtrly rental revenues $8.6 million versus $2.1 million

* Qtrly total revenues $238,000 versus $76.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

