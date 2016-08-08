版本:
BRIEF-Chimerix Q2 loss per share $0.39

Aug 8 Chimerix Inc :

* Chimerix announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $1.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

