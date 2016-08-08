版本:
BRIEF-Helsinn Group, MEI Pharma enter deal for Pracinostat development

Aug 8 MEI Pharma Inc

* Helsinn Group and Mei Pharma enter strategic agreement for the development and commercialization of pracinostat for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic diseases

* To receive $20 million in near-term cash payments, plus up to $444 million in potential milestone payments as well as royalties on future sales

* Helsinn, co to collaborate to explore optimal dosing regimen of pracinostat in combination with azacitidine for treatment of high-risk mds

* Agreement enables Helsinn to expand into oncology therapeutics with new phase iii-ready asset Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

