BRIEF-Valeant announces changes to executive management team

Aug 8 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals announces changes to executive management team

* Anne Whitaker will also serve as EVP and company group chairman, leading our branded pharmaceuticals businesses

* Tom Appio will be promoted to evp and company group chairman, and will lead all of Valeant's markets outside United States And Canada

* Scott hirsch joins Valeant as senior vice president, business strategy and communications

* Christina Ackermann named executive vice president and general counsel

* Ari Kellen will serve as evp and company group chairman, and will lead Bausch & Lomb Business. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

