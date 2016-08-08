BRIEF-Valeant announces changes to executive management team

Aug 8 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals announces changes to executive
management team
* Anne Whitaker will also serve as EVP and company group
chairman, leading our branded pharmaceuticals businesses
* Tom Appio will be promoted to evp and company group
chairman, and will lead all of Valeant's markets outside United
States And Canada
* Scott hirsch joins Valeant as senior vice president,
business strategy and communications
* Christina Ackermann named executive vice president and
general counsel
* Ari Kellen will serve as evp and company group chairman,
and will lead Bausch & Lomb Business.
