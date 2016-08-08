版本:
BRIEF-Imation Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.20 excluding items

Aug 8 Imation Corp

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.20 excluding items

* Q2 revenue fell 37.3 percent to $10.6 million

* Imation reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.17 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

