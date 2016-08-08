BRIEF-Imation Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.20 excluding items

BRIEF-Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
* Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
Aug 8 Imation Corp
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.20 excluding items
* Q2 revenue fell 37.3 percent to $10.6 million
* Imation reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.17 from continuing operations
* Under Armour Inc - has signed running back and NFL draft prospect Leonard Fournette to a multi-year partnership
Jan 18 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed economic data and the last of big bank earnings, while awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.