BRIEF-Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Q2 adjusted FFO $0.21/shr

BRIEF-Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
Aug 8 Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc
* Bluerock residential growth reit announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $18.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $18.1 million
* Sees q3 2016 adjusted FFO per share $0.08 to $0.10
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.21
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly loss per share $0.24
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Same store noi increased 8.7% for quarter, as compared to prior year quarter
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Under Armour Inc - has signed running back and NFL draft prospect Leonard Fournette to a multi-year partnership
Jan 18 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed economic data and the last of big bank earnings, while awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.