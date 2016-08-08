版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 21:00 BJT

BRIEF-Evoke Pharma completes credit facility repayment

Aug 8 Evoke Pharma Inc

* Evoke pharma completes credit facility repayment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

