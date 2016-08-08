版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 23:32 BJT

BRIEF-Javelle Capital Corp announces proposed share consolidation and private placement

Aug 8 (Reuters) -

* Javelle Capital Corp announces proposed share consolidation and private placement

* Board approved consolidation of outstanding common shares on basis of one new common share for every 5 existing common shares

* Javelle Capital says number of common shares outstanding will be reduced from about 5.49 mln pre consolidation to about 1.1 million post-consolidation Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐