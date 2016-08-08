BRIEF-A. O. Smith buys water treatment co Aquasana for $87 mln

Aug 8 A. O. Smith Corp :
* A. O. Smith acquires water treatment company Aquasana
* Deal for $87 million
* Aquasana 2016 sales expected to be about $44 million,
including approximately 35 percent comprised of consumable water
treatment filters
* A. O. Smith believes Aquasana's organic revenue, including
synergies, could reach $100 million in 2019
* Used available borrowing capacity on its $400 million
revolving credit facility to fund debt-free acquisition
* Now expects to repurchase approximately $135 million of
its shares in 2016
* Professional fees related to acquisition of approximately
$1 million
* Purchase price represents a multiple of two times expected
2016 sales
* Expects to achieve approximately $25 million to $30
million of annual revenue synergies over next two to three years
driven from deal
* Expects acquisition to be neutral to earnings per share in
2016, excluding one-time after-tax purchase accounting charges
and professional fees related to acquisition
