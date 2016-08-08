版本:
BRIEF-Acadia Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock

Aug 8 Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Acadia Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc says that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, $200 million of its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

