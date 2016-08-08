BRIEF-U.S. Auto Parts reports Q2 earnings per share $0.03

BRIEF-Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
* Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
Aug 8 US Auto Parts Network Inc
* U.S. Auto Parts reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 sales rose 2 percent to $78 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.03
* Continues to expect 2016 net sales to be up low to mid-single digits on a percentage basis compared to 2015
* US Auto Parts Network Inc sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA to range between $13.0 and $15.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Under Armour Inc - has signed running back and NFL draft prospect Leonard Fournette to a multi-year partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed economic data and the last of big bank earnings, while awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.