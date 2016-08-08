版本:
BRIEF-Vivint Solar posts Q2 adj. loss per share $0.49

Aug 8 Vivint Solar Inc

* Vivint Solar announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue rose 116 percent to $34.9 million

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.49

* Q2 revenue view $25 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MW booked of approximately 74 mws for quarter, approximately flat year-over-year.

* Installations were 8,641 for quarter, down 7 pct year-over-year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

