BRIEF-Vivint Solar posts Q2 adj. loss per share $0.49

BRIEF-Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
Aug 8 Vivint Solar Inc
* Vivint Solar announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue rose 116 percent to $34.9 million
* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.49
* Q2 revenue view $25 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MW booked of approximately 74 mws for quarter, approximately flat year-over-year.
* Installations were 8,641 for quarter, down 7 pct year-over-year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Under Armour Inc - has signed running back and NFL draft prospect Leonard Fournette to a multi-year partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed economic data and the last of big bank earnings, while awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.