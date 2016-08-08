BRIEF-Davita Healthcare posts Q2 adj. earnings per share $1.01

Aug 8 Davita Healthcare Partners Inc
* Davita Healthcare Partners Inc 2nd quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.26 including items
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.01 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Updating operating income guidance for kidney care for
2016 to be in range of $1.675 billion to $1.725 billion
* Updating adjusted consolidated operating income guidance
for 2016 to be in range of $1.785 billion to $1.875 billion
* Total U.S. dialysis treatments for Q2 2016 6,745,610, or
86,482 treatments per day,reprenting/day increase of 4.4 pct
over Q2 of 2015
* Davita Healthcare Partners Inc says updating consolidated
operating cash flow for 2016 to be in range of $1.600 billion to
$1.750 billion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: