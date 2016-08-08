版本:
BRIEF-Fibrogen reports Q2 EPS of $0.39

Aug 8 Fibrogen Inc :

* Fibrogen reports financial results for the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue $89.3 million versus $120.6 million

* Q2 revenue view $78.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

