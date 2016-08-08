BRIEF-Fibrogen reports Q2 EPS of $0.39

BRIEF-Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
* Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
Aug 8 Fibrogen Inc :
* Fibrogen reports financial results for the second quarter of 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.39
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenue $89.3 million versus $120.6 million
* Q2 revenue view $78.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
* Under Armour Inc - has signed running back and NFL draft prospect Leonard Fournette to a multi-year partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed economic data and the last of big bank earnings, while awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.