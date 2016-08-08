BRIEF-Average announces second quarter 2016 financial results

Aug 8 Avg Technologies Nv

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.44

* Q2 revenue $105 million versus I/B/E/S view $106.6 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.91 to $1.99

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $430 million to $440 million

* average announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.81 to $0.89

* average technologies nv says fy 2016 gaap net income is expected to be in range of $43 million to $46 million

* Says FY 2016 Non GAAP adjusted net income is expected to be in range of $100 million to $104 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.91, revenue view $439.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S