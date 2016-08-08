BRIEF-Average announces second quarter 2016 financial results

BRIEF-Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
Aug 8 Avg Technologies Nv
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.44
* Q2 revenue $105 million versus I/B/E/S view $106.6 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.91 to $1.99
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $430 million to $440 million
* average announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.13
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.81 to $0.89
* average technologies nv says fy 2016 gaap net income is expected to be in range of $43 million to $46 million
* Says FY 2016 Non GAAP adjusted net income is expected to be in range of $100 million to $104 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.91, revenue view $439.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Under Armour Inc - has signed running back and NFL draft prospect Leonard Fournette to a multi-year partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed economic data and the last of big bank earnings, while awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.