2016年 8月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Idi Inc qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.15

Aug 8 Idi Inc

* Idi announces 2016 second quarter financial and operating results

* Q2 revenue $41 million versus $1.0 million

* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.15

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $40.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

