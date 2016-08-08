BRIEF-Idi Inc qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.15

BRIEF-Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
* Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
Aug 8 Idi Inc
* Idi announces 2016 second quarter financial and operating results
* Q2 revenue $41 million versus $1.0 million
* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.15
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $40.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Under Armour Inc - has signed running back and NFL draft prospect Leonard Fournette to a multi-year partnership
Jan 18 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed economic data and the last of big bank earnings, while awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.