BRIEF-MTS Q3 earnings per share $0.78 excluding items

Aug 8 Mts Systems Corp
* Mts reports fiscal 2016 third quarter financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.78 excluding items
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $630 million to $640 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.35 to $1.50
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.46
* Q3 revenue $158 million versus i/b/e/s view $146.8 million
* says expects fiscal 2016 gaap eps to be in range of
$1.35-$1.50 per share
* In q4,expect to incur additional transaction-related
amortization expense of about $3 million,net interest expense
expected to be about $7 million
* Mts systems corp says expect fiscal 2016 revenue to be
between $630 million and $640 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.73 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: