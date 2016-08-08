版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 04:48 BJT

BRIEF-American Science reports Q1 earnings per share $0.01

Aug 8 American Science And Engineering Inc

* Q1 revenue $28.2 million

* American Science and Engineering, Inc. Reports results for first quarter fiscal year 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01 including items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐