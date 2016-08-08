BRIEF-American Science reports Q1 earnings per share $0.01

BRIEF-Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
* Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
Aug 8 American Science And Engineering Inc
* Q1 revenue $28.2 million
* American Science and Engineering, Inc. Reports results for first quarter fiscal year 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01 including items
* Under Armour Inc - has signed running back and NFL draft prospect Leonard Fournette to a multi-year partnership
Jan 18 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed economic data and the last of big bank earnings, while awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.