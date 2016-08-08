BRIEF-Convergys sees 2016 adj eps growth of 7-9 percent

Aug 8 Convergys Corp
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.32 from continuing
operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Convergys reports second quarter results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.41 from continuing
operations
* Q2 revenue $692 million versus i/b/e/s view $695.8 million
* Convergys Corp sees 2016 consolidated constant currency
revenue growth to approximate 2 percent
* Company continues to expect organic constant currency
revenue growth to approximate zero percent for 2016
* Convergys Corp sees 2016 adjusted eps growth of 7 percent
to 9 percent
* Convergys Corp sees 2016 consolidated adjusted ebitda
margin to approximate 12.9 percent
