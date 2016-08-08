BRIEF-Mbia Q2 gaap loss per share $0.20

Aug 8 Mbia Inc

* Q2 non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.12

* Mbia inc. Reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.20

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mbia inc says net premiums earned in u.s. Public finance insurance segment were $56 million in q2 of 2016, down 23 percent from q2 of 2015

* Mbia inc says mbia insurance corp's statutory net loss was $49 million in q2 of 2016, compared with a net loss of $47 million in q2 of 2015

* Says "focus inside and outside company remains on national's puerto rico's exposures"

* Says book value per share was $26.88 as of june 30, 2016 compared with $24.61 as of december 31, 2015

* Says net investment income for u.s. Public finance insurance segment was $30 million for q2 of 2016 versus $28 million for prior year's q2

* Says "anticipate better progress in reaching resolutions on each of our insured puerto rico credits"