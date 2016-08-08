BRIEF-Computer Sciences Q1 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $1.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Aug 8 Computer Sciences Corp
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.53 from continuing
operations excluding items
* Q1 loss per share $0.15 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $1.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CSC delivers revenue growth and commercial margin
expansion in first quarter 2017
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.75 to $3.00
from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue rose 14.1 percent to $1.049 billion
* "merger with enterprise services segment of hewlett
packard enterprise is progressing as planned with a targeted
close of late March 2017"
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.83 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
