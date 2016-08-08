BRIEF-Manitowoc Company Inc - backlog totaled $394 million as of June 30, 2016, down from Q1 of 2016 backlog of $502 million

Aug 8 The Manitowoc Company
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.04
* Reports Second Quarter financial results
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04 from
continuing operations
* Q2 sales $457.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $464 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Expects to recognize cash outflows of about $35-50 million
in settlement of expenses by end of 2017
* FY2016 revenue view $1.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 revenue down about 10% to 12%; sees 2016 capital
expenditures about $45 to $50 million
* Backlog totaled $394 million as of June 30, 2016, down
from first-quarter of 2016 backlog of $502 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: