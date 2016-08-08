BRIEF-Redwood Trust reports Q2 earnings per share $0.48

BRIEF-Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
Aug 8 Redwood Trust Inc
* Redwood Trust reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.48
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.20 to $1.50
* Q2 non-GAAP core earnings per share $0.47
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
For full year of 2016, redwood continues to expect GAAP earnings to fall within a range of $1.20 - $1.50 per share
* Redwood Trust Inc qtrly net interest income
$44 million versus. $38 million in Q1
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Under Armour Inc - has signed running back and NFL draft prospect Leonard Fournette to a multi-year partnership
Jan 18 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed economic data and the last of big bank earnings, while awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.