BRIEF-Redwood Trust reports Q2 earnings per share $0.48

Aug 8 Redwood Trust Inc

* Redwood Trust reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.48

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.20 to $1.50

* Q2 non-GAAP core earnings per share $0.47

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For full year of 2016, redwood continues to expect GAAP earnings to fall within a range of $1.20 - $1.50 per share

* Redwood Trust Inc qtrly net interest income

$44 million versus. $38 million in Q1

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S