BRIEF-Quotient Limited reports Q1 loss per share $0.64

Aug 8 Quotient Limited
* Reports Further Progress On The Commercial Scale-Up of
Mosaiq and first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.64
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $21.7 million to $22.7 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 17 to 23 percent
* Quotient Ltd qtrly total revenue $5.7 million versus $4.9
million last year
* Quotient Ltd sees fiscal year 2017 operating loss in range
of $55.0 million to $60.0 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.68, revenue view $5.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $5.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quotient Ltd sees fiscal year product sales of $19.0
million to $20.0 million
* Quotient Ltd sees product sales in q2 of fiscal 2017 to be
within range of $4.4 million to $4.9 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-2.20, revenue view $20.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
