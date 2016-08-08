BRIEF-Theravance Biopharma Q2 revenue $5.5 million

Aug 8 Theravance Biopharma Inc :

* Q2 revenue $5.5 million

* Theravance Biopharma Inc reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Q2 revenue view $12.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly loss per share $1.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)