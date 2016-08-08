BRIEF-Theravance Biopharma Q2 revenue $5.5 million

BRIEF-Community Trust Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.67
* Community Trust Bancorp, Inc reports record earnings for the year 2016
Aug 8 Theravance Biopharma Inc :
* Q2 revenue $5.5 million
* Theravance Biopharma Inc reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update
* Q2 revenue view $12.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly loss per share $1.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Diana Shipping Inc announces Time Charter contracts for m/v Santa Barbara with Cargill and m/v Salt Lake City with Uniper
* Amazon acquires grateful dead documentary long strange trip from director Amir Bar-Lev and executive producer Martin Scorsese Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: