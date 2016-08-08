BRIEF-Park Ohio Holdings reports Q2 earnings per share $0.73

BRIEF-Community Trust Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.67
* Community Trust Bancorp, Inc reports record earnings for the year 2016
Aug 8 Park Ohio Holdings Corp :
* Parkohio announces improved results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.73
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $3.10 to $3.30
* Q2 sales $329.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $352.6 million
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.76
* Park Ohio Holdings Corp Says Reaffirms Full-Year 2016 adjusted earnings guidance of $3.10 to $3.30 per diluted share
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Community Trust Bancorp, Inc reports record earnings for the year 2016
* Diana Shipping Inc announces Time Charter contracts for m/v Santa Barbara with Cargill and m/v Salt Lake City with Uniper
* Amazon acquires grateful dead documentary long strange trip from director Amir Bar-Lev and executive producer Martin Scorsese Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: