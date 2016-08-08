BRIEF-Park Ohio Holdings reports Q2 earnings per share $0.73

Aug 8 Park Ohio Holdings Corp :

* Parkohio announces improved results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.73

* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $3.10 to $3.30

* Q2 sales $329.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $352.6 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.76

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S