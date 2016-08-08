BRIEF-RSP Permian posts Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.04

BRIEF-Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
* Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
Aug 8 RSP Permian Inc
* RSP Permian Inc announces second quarter 2016 financial and operating results and updates 2016 annual guidance
* Q2 loss per share $0.10
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.04
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly production increased by 33 pct to 26.4 mboe/d as compared to 2Q15 and increased by 7 pct as compared to 1Q16
* Expected 2016 average daily production increased by 10 pct at mid-point to 26,500 - 28,500 boe/d
* Qtrly total revenues $81.5 million versus $78.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Under Armour Inc - has signed running back and NFL draft prospect Leonard Fournette to a multi-year partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed economic data and the last of big bank earnings, while awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.