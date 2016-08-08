BRIEF-Black Stone Minerals

Aug 8 Black Stone Minerals LP :
* Black Stone Minerals L.P. reports second quarter 2016
results and announces cash distribution; increases production
guidance range for 2016
* Says Q2 of 2016 average production of 31.6 MBOE/D
* Says increases quarterly distribution for common units by
approximately 10 pct to $0.2875 per unit
* Qtrly oil and gas revenues of $56.2 million
* Says FY production guidance revised upward to range of
31.0 - 32.0 mboe/d, an increase of approximately 9 pct at
midpoint
* Qtrly loss per share per common unit $0.08
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $77.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenue $40.6 million versus $64.8 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: