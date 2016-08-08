BRIEF-Microchip Technology reports Q1 non-GAAP EPS $0.095

Aug 8 Microchip Technology Inc :
* Microchip technology announces record financial results
for first quarter fiscal year 2017
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.51 from continuing operations
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.095
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.84 from continuing
operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says increasing accretion target from Atmel from 25 cents
to 40 cents for fiscal 2017
* Says expects total net sales in September 2016 quarter
including Atmel to be flat to up 4 pct sequentially
* Says expects gross margin in September 2016 quarter to be
between 55.6 pct and 56.2 pct
* Expects operating income from continuing operations in
September 2016 quarter to be between 27.7 pct and 29 pct of net
sales
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.80, revenue view $836.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: