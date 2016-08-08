BRIEF-Microchip Technology reports Q1 non-GAAP EPS $0.095

Aug 8 Microchip Technology Inc :

* Microchip technology announces record financial results for first quarter fiscal year 2017

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.51 from continuing operations

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.095

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.84 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says increasing accretion target from Atmel from 25 cents to 40 cents for fiscal 2017

* Says expects total net sales in September 2016 quarter including Atmel to be flat to up 4 pct sequentially

* Says expects gross margin in September 2016 quarter to be between 55.6 pct and 56.2 pct

* Expects operating income from continuing operations in September 2016 quarter to be between 27.7 pct and 29 pct of net sales

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.80, revenue view $836.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S