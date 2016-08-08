BRIEF-Air Transport Q2 adjusted EPS $0.13 from continuing operations excluding items

Aug 8 Air Transport Services Group Inc
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.13 from continuing
operations excluding items
* Q2 revenue rose 19 percent to $176.5 million
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.12 from continuing
operations
* "will continue to buy back shares at a moderate pace"
* 2016 capital spending is now projected to total $315
million, of which $235 million is budgeted for fleet expansion
* Continue to estimate adjusted ebitda from continuing
operations will be $218 million in 2016, after excluding
non-cash items
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $183.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
