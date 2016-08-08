BRIEF-Alliance One International reports improved gross profit and gross profit as percentage of sales in fiscal year 2017 Q1 results

Aug 8 Alliance One International Inc
* Alliance One International reports improved gross profit
and gross profit as percentage of sales in fiscal year 2017
first quarter results
* Q1 sales fell 2 percent to $261.1 million
* Q1 loss per share $3.54
* Restructuring program on track to deliver over $35.0
million of anticipated recurring annualized savings
* Approximately 95.0% of restructuring actions enacted and
remainder to be achieved over next 15 months
* "anticipate reducing long-term debt by $35.0-$50.0 million
per year"
* During quarter "we experienced approximately $3.6 million
of legal and professional costs associated with kenya matter"
