BRIEF-Thompson Creek reports Q2 2016 financial results

Aug 8 Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc
* Thompson Creek reports second quarter 2016 financial
results
* Thompson Creek metals company inc qtrly GAAP loss per
share $0.13
* Expect that our 2016 copper production will be on high end
of our guidance range
* Q2 sales volumes for copper was 20.3 million pounds of
copper at an average realized price of $2.15 per pound
* Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc says guidance for full
year 2016, remains unchanged from guidance issued previously
* Sales volumes for gold for q2 was 62,314 ounces of gold at
an average realized price of $1,041 per ounce
* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.18, revenue view $456.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Consolidated revenues for Q2 of 2016 were $128.7 million,
compared to $134.1 million in Q2 of 2015.
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.13
* Expect annual production to be in line with our 2016
guidance of 55 to 65 million pounds of copper and 240 to 270
thousand ounces of gold
* Sees 2016 Gold production, by Product cash costs and
capital expenditures to be at low end of our guidance
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $113.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: