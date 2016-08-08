版本:
BRIEF-National Healthcare says Robert Adams to retire as CEO

Aug 8 NHC :

* Mike Ussery to become president, effective January 1, 2017

* Robert G. Adams plans to retire as chief executive officer, effective December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: NHC.A] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

