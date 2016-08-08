BRIEF-National Healthcare says Robert Adams to retire as CEO

BRIEF-Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
* Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
Aug 8 NHC :
* Mike Ussery to become president, effective January 1, 2017
* Robert G. Adams plans to retire as chief executive officer, effective December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: NHC.A] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
* Under Armour Inc - has signed running back and NFL draft prospect Leonard Fournette to a multi-year partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed economic data and the last of big bank earnings, while awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.