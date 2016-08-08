BRIEF-Atlantic Power qtrly loss per share $0.15

Aug 8 Atlantic Power Corp

* Atlantic power corporation releases second quarter 2016 results

* Have approximately $40 million of cash available for further debt and equity repurchases and internal or external growth investments

* Expect to repay another $42 million debt in second half of year

* Expects to incur maintenance expense in 2016 of approximately $45 million.

* In late july morris project began a six-week maintenance outage that coincides with a scheduled turnaround at customer's facility

* Impact of higher maintenance expense, lost margin during extended outage expected to be about $9 million on project adjusted ebitda in q3

* Says guidance for 2016 project adjusted ebitda is $200 to $220 million, which is unchanged

* Says not provided guidance for project income or net income because of difficulty of making accurate forecasts

* Says expects to have capital expenditures of approximately $8 million in 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.15

* Morris project outage is expected to be completed by end of august Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: