BRIEF-Eagle Point Credit Company Inc Prices offering of unsecured notes

Aug 8 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc -

* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Prices offering of unsecured notes

* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc says has priced an offering of $10,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 7.00% notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

