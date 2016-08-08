BRIEF-Automotive Properties Reit Q2 FFO per unit $0.269

BRIEF-Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
* Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
Aug 8 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
* Automotive properties reit reports financial results for second quarter of 2016
* Qtrly ffo per unit $0.269
* Qtrly affo per unit $0.239 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
* Under Armour Inc - has signed running back and NFL draft prospect Leonard Fournette to a multi-year partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed economic data and the last of big bank earnings, while awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.