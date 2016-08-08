版本:
BRIEF-Automotive Properties Reit Q2 FFO per unit $0.269

Aug 8 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

* Automotive properties reit reports financial results for second quarter of 2016

* Qtrly ffo per unit $0.269

* Qtrly affo per unit $0.239 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

