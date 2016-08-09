版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 09:34 BJT

BRIEF-Air Lease Corp announces pricing of public offering of $750 mln

Aug 8 Air Lease Corp

* Air Lease Corporation announces pricing of public offering of $750 million of 3.00% unsecured senior notes due 2023

* Notes will mature on September 15, 2023 and will bear interest at a rate of 3.00% per annum

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐