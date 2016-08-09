BRIEF-Air Lease Corp announces pricing of public offering of $750 mln

BRIEF-GE Power says Bahrain's Alba places order for GE's HA Technology
* Bahrain's Alba places order for GE's world-record-setting ha technology & signs long-term service agreement
Aug 8 Air Lease Corp
* Air Lease Corporation announces pricing of public offering of $750 million of 3.00% unsecured senior notes due 2023
* Notes will mature on September 15, 2023 and will bear interest at a rate of 3.00% per annum
BEIJING, Jan 16 Chinese search engine Baidu Inc on Monday launched an augmented reality (AR) lab in Beijing as part of a $200 million effort to revitalise the company's shrinking profits with cutting edge technology.
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project