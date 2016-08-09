BRIEF-SM Energy prices upsized $150 mln public offering of senior convertible notes due 2021

BRIEF-GE Power says Bahrain's Alba places order for GE's HA Technology
* Bahrain's Alba places order for GE's world-record-setting ha technology & signs long-term service agreement
Aug 9 SM Energy Co
* SM Energy prices upsized $150,000,000 public offering of senior convertible notes due 2021
* Offering was upsized from previously announced offering of $100 million aggregate principal amount of notes
* Notes will bear interest at a rate of 1.50% per annum
* Priced an upsized offering of $150 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.50% senior unsecured convertible notes due 2021
* Notes will be issued at par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bahrain's Alba places order for GE's world-record-setting ha technology & signs long-term service agreement
BEIJING, Jan 16 Chinese search engine Baidu Inc on Monday launched an augmented reality (AR) lab in Beijing as part of a $200 million effort to revitalise the company's shrinking profits with cutting edge technology.
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project