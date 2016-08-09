BRIEF-SM Energy announces pricing of upsized common stock offering

BRIEF-GE Power says Bahrain's Alba places order for GE's HA Technology
* Bahrain's Alba places order for GE's world-record-setting ha technology & signs long-term service agreement
Aug 9 Sm Energy Co
* SM Energy announces pricing of upsized common stock offering
* Priced upsized underwritten public offering of 16 million shares of common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $480 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, Jan 16 Chinese search engine Baidu Inc on Monday launched an augmented reality (AR) lab in Beijing as part of a $200 million effort to revitalise the company's shrinking profits with cutting edge technology.
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project