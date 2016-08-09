版本:
BRIEF-SM Energy announces pricing of upsized common stock offering

Aug 9 Sm Energy Co

* SM Energy announces pricing of upsized common stock offering

* Priced upsized underwritten public offering of 16 million shares of common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $480 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

